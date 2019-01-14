Lili Reinhart enjoyed a cozy night in on Sunday as her Riverdale co-star boyfriend, Cole Sprouse, attended the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards. For the glamorous evening, Sprouse was joined by his Five Feet Apart co-star, Haley Lu Richardson, on the red carpet.

During the ceremony, the pair presented the award for Best Acting Ensemble to The Favourite, and had lots of fun goofing off on the red carpet ahead of hitting the stage.

Despite being absent from the festivities, Reinhart took to her Instagram Stories to support her guy and his co-star, sharing a video of the two presenting the award and writing, “Hi goobers!!!”

Sprouse and Richardson’s romantic drama, Five Feet Apart, is set to come out this March and is about two teenagers who meet in the hospital and fall in love.

Earlier this month, Richardson, 23, shared a funny pic with Sprouse from the film's set, writing, “Who’s excited for @fivefeetapartfilm?”

Though they didn’t attend the Critics’ Choice Awards together, Sprouse, 26, and Reinhart, 22, are still going strong. The Riverdale stars spent Thanksgiving with Reinhart’s family and dogs, and the actress shared photos of on social media.

