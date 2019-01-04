Lili Reinhart isn’t going to let Twitter trolls ruin her life!

The 22-year-old Riverdale star returned to the social media platform on Thursday by posting a message to all the haters, who previously caused her to leave the site.

“At the end of the day, if you go online to attack people who you don’t know… you are only making it brutally apparent how insecure and unhappy you are,” she wrote. “Misery loves company. Which is why hate grows. And people find unhappiness in hating or criticizing the same things.”

Reinhart left Twitter in mid-December shortly after YouTuber Elijah Daniel got into an online feud with her CW co-stars.

The actress also seemingly addressed the social media beef in her Instagram Stories on Thursday, writing, “I give too much of myself to those people. The last people on earth who deserve it. And I feel regret. For letting them spark a reaction out of me. When I know all too well that the moment will pass.”

She concluded with an empowering message to fans, writing, “Each year brings new lessons. This is one of mine. Value yourself. And the parts of yourself that are your own.”

She also tweeted thanks to her fans, adding, “Just a general thank you to everyone who is so kind and loving to me. I see you. I see your messages. It makes my heart happy. Thank you for your love.”

Also, just a general thank you to everyone who is so kind and loving to me. I see you. I see your messages. It makes my heart happy. Thank you for your love. ❤️ — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) January 3, 2019

Reinhart opened up to ET’s Leanne Aguilera back in October about being so public on social media.

“I try to [be open] because I’m not putting on a show,” she explained at the time.

