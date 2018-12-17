Lili Reinhart is taking a break from social media.

The Riverdale star announced the news via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, saying she's over "toxic" Twitter trolls.

"Do people on Twitter ever get tired of being so negative and disrespectful to literally everyone and everything? Are they really that miserable? There's hate everywhere. But especially Twitter," she wrote in a series of posts. "It's like a cesspool for evil 15-year-olds who don't know what the hell they're talking about and have nothing better to do."

"Taking a break from that toxic site and the people on it who feel the need to constantly attack me, my cast mates, my relationship and Riverdale," she proclaimed. "Hate to break it to you online trolls: Spreading your hate and overall negativity online won't make you any less miserable. K bye."

It appears, however, that Reinhart is still active on Instagram, at least for now. She continued to post to her Stories following the messages to her haters, sharing videos of herself hanging out with co-star Casey Cott.

Reinhart's rant comes shortly after fellow Riverdale star KJ Apa got into a heated Twitter feud with YouTuber Elijah Daniel after he said the CW show "sucks." Other members from the series, like Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Ashleigh Murray, eventually got dragged into it.

See some of their NSFW tweets below:

does the riverdale fanbase know the show sucks and don’t care or do they just not know — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) December 14, 2018

i had to google who you were to even know you’re on that show & how are you bragging about how many fans you have when you have less followers than me like sis this is.....embarrassing. all i said was your show isn’t that good anymore why y’all SO mad i can’t breathe https://t.co/S6PNIRt5Ya — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) December 15, 2018

im genuinely confused as to how me saying i don’t like a tv show led to the entire cast subtweeting me then calling me an idiot and ... a racist? are y’all rly that insecure about your show? 💀 — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) December 16, 2018

What a nice day to ruin my mood with social media. — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) December 15, 2018

kj: WTF this FUCKING IDIOT doesn’t like our show???

ashleigh: RACIST

cole: my day is ruined 😖

everyone else who’s names i don’t know: wowwwwww https://t.co/4he3hRGVjO — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) December 16, 2018

anyway now that’s all over idk his @ but i do gotta say that kevin the gay twink in riverdale is still hot — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) December 16, 2018

Do your fans know that you’re a fuckn idiot or do they just not care? — KJ Apa (@kj_apa) December 14, 2018

it’s been 3 days & the riverdale cast is still posting about me like if I’m so irrelevant then why are you still on this lmfao i never even insulted any of you personally. also ur lil “we don’t even know u loll” bit cute as if y’all weren’t at game night this summer fake asses 💀 — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) December 17, 2018

oh my god @kj_apa get a fucking grip it’s been like 3 days lmfao not everyone has to like your dungeons and dragons incest fest https://t.co/WEwFKCAjSC — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) December 17, 2018

