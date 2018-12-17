Lili Reinhart Announces She's Taking a Break From 'Toxic' Twitter Trolls
Lili Reinhart is taking a break from social media.
The Riverdale star announced the news via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, saying she's over "toxic" Twitter trolls.
"Do people on Twitter ever get tired of being so negative and disrespectful to literally everyone and everything? Are they really that miserable? There's hate everywhere. But especially Twitter," she wrote in a series of posts. "It's like a cesspool for evil 15-year-olds who don't know what the hell they're talking about and have nothing better to do."
"Taking a break from that toxic site and the people on it who feel the need to constantly attack me, my cast mates, my relationship and Riverdale," she proclaimed. "Hate to break it to you online trolls: Spreading your hate and overall negativity online won't make you any less miserable. K bye."
It appears, however, that Reinhart is still active on Instagram, at least for now. She continued to post to her Stories following the messages to her haters, sharing videos of herself hanging out with co-star Casey Cott.
Reinhart's rant comes shortly after fellow Riverdale star KJ Apa got into a heated Twitter feud with YouTuber Elijah Daniel after he said the CW show "sucks." Other members from the series, like Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and Ashleigh Murray, eventually got dragged into it.
See some of their NSFW tweets below:
RELATED CONTENT:
Lili Reinhart Takes Boyfriend Cole Sprouse Home for Thanksgiving
Lili Reinhart Already Wants Kelly Ripa Back on the 'Riverdale' Set (Exclusive)
'Riverdale' Stars Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes Are Planning Their Couple's Costume -- With Each Other!