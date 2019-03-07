Luke Perry will always have a special place in KJ Apa's heart.

The 21-year-old Riverdale star broke his silence on Perry's death in a short but sweet Instagram post on Thursday. Apa shared a photo of his TV dad enjoying a day out on the water, captioning the pic, "Rest in Love bro."

Perry died on Monday after suffering a massive stroke. Touching and heartfelt tributes from his Riverdale castmates have trickled in, as the show shut down production for a couple of days to allow time to process the loss. A source told ET that production resumed on Wednesday, along with counseling available to both cast and crew.

The late actor was remembered with an "In Memoriam" title card at the end of Wednesday's episode, which executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said was dedicated to Perry. He shared that all subsequent episodes of Riverdale will also be dedicated to the actor.

Camila Mendes also remembered Perry on Instagram on Thursday, penning a sweet note about how the actor "took care" of the show's young cast.

"He took care of us all. An authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom, his presence was healing," she began. "He had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him. I will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set."

"We lost a dear friend. My heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him," Mendes continued. "Rest in peace, Luke. Although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, I can still remember what it felt like. Whenever I think of you, I will remember that feeling."

