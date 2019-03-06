This week's episode of Riverdale ended with a tribute to Luke Perry.

Perry, who portrayed Archie's father, Fred Andrews, on the popular CW show, died on Monday at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke last week.

At the end of Wednesday's all-new episode, Riverdale shared an on-screen message honoring the late actor.

In addition to this in memoriam card, fans were also treated to another look at Perry within the episode. Shortly after Archie was betrayed and attacked in their home, Fred raced to his son's rescue and lovingly patched up his wounds.

Earlier on Wednesday, Riverdale executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter to announce that Perry would be in this week's episode of the CW series, and all remaining episodes of the show will be dedicated to the late actor.

Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best--helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. 💔❤️🏆 pic.twitter.com/Nx8iCFBoMe — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 6, 2019

"Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote of Perry, while sharing a throwback photo of the Riverdale cast. "Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best--helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. 💔❤️🏆"

Following Perry's death on Monday, production on the series halted and remained that way through Tuesday. A source told ET that production would resume on Wednesday and revealed that counseling services will be offered to both cast and crew.

Aguirre-Sacasa, along with the show's other executive producers, released a statement about Perry's death shortly after the news broke on Monday.

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry," the statement read. "A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all."

"A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness," the statement continued. "Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time."

In celebration of the beloved character, and his lasting pop culture legacy, press play on the video below to look back at some of Perry’s best Riverdale moments – both on-screen and off.

