It's never easy to say goodbye.

Days after Luke Perry died, his Riverdaleco-stars are still trying to accept the fact that he will no longer be on set with them. On Thursday, Camila Mendes, who portrays Veronica Lodge, took to Instagram to share a candid photo of herself with Perry, known to Riverdale fans as Archie's supportive and loving father, Fred Andrews.

"He took care of us all. An authentic man who took pleasure in offering us his guidance and wisdom, his presence was healing," she began her heartfelt note. "He had the ability to make you feel comfortable and at ease within seconds of seeing him. I will never forget the collective shock and distress we experienced when the news broke on set."

"We lost a dear friend. My heart hurts for his family and anybody who had the pleasure of knowing him," she continued. "Rest in peace, Luke. Although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, I can still remember what it felt like. Whenever I think of you, I will remember that feeling."

It's been a tough week for Perry's Riverdale castmates, who were shocked to find out that the actor died on Monday after suffering a massive stroke. He was 52.

At the end of Wednesday's all-new episode, Riverdale shared an onscreen message honoring the late actor.

Earlier on Wednesday, the show's executive producer, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, took to Twitter to announce that Perry would be in this week's episode of the CW series, and all remaining episodes will be dedicated to the late actor.

Following Perry's death on Monday, production on the series halted and remained that way through Tuesday. A source told ET that production would resume on Wednesday and revealed that counseling services will be offered to both cast and crew.

