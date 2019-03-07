Tiffani Thiessen is saying goodbye to Luke Perry by sharing how he said hello.



On Thursday morning, the 45-year-old actress took to Instagram to post a sweet throwback photo of herself and the late actor, whom she starred alongside with on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1994 to 1998. In the caption, she explained how Perry welcomed her to the show and put her at ease on her first day.



“My heart has been weighing heavy,” Thiessen wrote. “The loss of a man who started as my co-star but quickly became my friend. He welcomed me on my very first day of #90210 with open arms. A day that was not an easy one for me. I was coming in to a show, a family really, that had been together for over 4 years. But this man took me under his wing and made me feel at home. Made me feel like I belonged in his TV family.”



“He was sincere, sweet, warm, kind, professional and funny as all heck,” she added. “And most of all, the definition of a gentleman. Luke, our world has a hole in it now that you aren’t here. But heaven definitely gained you as an angel.”

Thiessen joined the Fox series in season 5 as Valerie Malone, a friend of Brandon (Jason Priestley) and Brenda Walsh (Shannon Doherty) from Minnesota with a murky past. During her time on 90210, her character struck up a romance with Dylan McKay, Perry’s character, but it didn’t last.



The TV star is just the latest co-star to honor Perry with a post remembering his life and legacy since his death on March 4 from complications following a stroke. Also on Thursday, Priestley shared two images of himself and the late leading man, one from their time working together and one from recent years.



“It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this,” he captioned the images. “My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared... Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon... and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today... If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well.”

"The candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long," he added. "You burned oh, so brightly Luke... Goodnight Sweet Prince."

Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on the show, also remembered Perry, captioning a photo of himself with the actor: "Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last 30 years," he wrote.



"May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind," the 54-year-old actor's post continued. "God please give him a seat close to you, he deserves it."

Doherty, who was his character’s love interest in the show’s early years, also offered a touching remembrance since his passing.



"Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me," she wrote alongside a number of photos of herself and Perry together. "I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now."

See more on how the actor is being honored below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Priestley Remembers Luke Perry, 'My Dear Friend of 29 Years'

Luke Perry's Son Promises to Make Him Proud in Heartbreaking Post to His Dad

Luke Perry's Family Never Left His Side Throughout Hospitalization

Related Gallery