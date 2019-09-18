Will Friends ever get the reboot that fans everywhere are dreaming about?

As soon as the show wrapped in 2004, fans began to wonder if and when a reboot might take shape. Sunday, Sept. 22 marks the 25th anniversary of the beloved sitcom's debut on NBC and it's an occasion that's bound to rekindle speculation as to why the show hasn't gotten the new lease on life that Will & Grace and Beverly Hills, 90210 have enjoyed.

In honor of the anniversary, ET has rounded up some of the responses that the cast has offered over the years when asked about the possibility of some type of revival that includes Central Perk's very best customers!

Courteney Cox

Although the actress behind Monica Geller hasn't offered much in the way of evidence with regard to a revival, Courteney Cox has showcased just how close the former co-stars are.

In June of this year, Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) headed to Cox's home for a laid-back, makeup-free reunion, which resulted in some adorable posts, including a reference to a Friends reunion.

"Halfway there…. #girlsnight," Kudrow teasingly captioned a still from the evening.

Matthew Perry

In 2016, ET spoke with Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), who discussed making The Odd Couple reboot while on the CBS lot, where Man With a Plan, Matt LeBlanc's (Joey Tribbiani) then-new show, was being produced -- naturally making for some Friends reunions.

"I've already seen Matty," Perry said. "I've already bumped into him twice!"

The next year, during an interview with Vanity Fair, Perry shared his thoughts, and fears, concerning a possible Friends reboot happening.

"I have this recurring nightmare -- I'm not kidding about this. When I'm asleep, I have this nightmare that we do Friends again and nobody cares," Perry said at the time. "We do a whole series, we come back, and nobody cares about it. So if anybody asks me, I'm gonna say no. The thing is: we ended on such a high. We can't beat it. Why would we go and do it again?"

Matt LeBlanc

The actor who played Chandler's BFF on the show also spoke with ET about bumping into his former co-star on the lot in 2016, stating: "It’s like, 'What scene are you -- why are you out here? Oh no, no, no, you’re on a different show now! That was 20 years ago, nevermind!'"

While on a panel for Man With a Plan that same year, LeBlanc shared more details on his years-spanning bond with Perry.

"I can not see him for five years and then put me in a room with him and it'd be like I saw him yesterday," he recalled. "We still [have a] shorthand with one another. It's amazing. Ten years in a building with no windows with the door locked, we got to know each other pretty well."

The pair also crossed paths at the premiere of Perry's London play, The End of Longing, in 2016. LeBlanc shared a photo from the big night, writing of his friend's performance, "He and the cast were great. Way to go bro."

David Schwimmer

In the mid-2010s the cast had a few planned reunions, like a 2016 tribute special for legendary TV director James Burrows. However, Perry wasn't able to attend.

"It was just lovely to all be in the same room," David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) told ET of the partial reunion in January 2016.

And in 2018, a fake trailer was released which seemingly teased a new iteration of Friends. Naturally, this reignited speculation. While on Megyn Kelly Today, Schwimmer shared his own reservations concerning what the possible show might look like.

"The thing is, I just don't know if I want to see all of us with crutches and, like, walkers. I doubt it, I really doubt it," the 52-year-old actor joked.

Lisa Kudrow

The actress behind the hilariously doofy Phoebe visited the Today show in 2017, where she confirmed another reunion, including all the former co-stars, went down -- a "private dinner" this time.

"We have convened," she told Savannah Guthrie at the time. "It was really fun! We had such a good time. It was hilarious. We were laughing nonstop."

However, when asked about a revival, Kudrow shared her doubts at the prospect of such a project.

"I don't see it happening. What would it be about?" she stated. "The thing we liked about that show is it was, like, 20-somethings and they were their own family and now they all have families. So, what are we going to watch?"

Andrew Eccles/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston

Although Aniston has also shared some reluctance to once again take on Rachel in the past, this June she got fans everywhere believing a Friends reboot could be a real possibility. During a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she shared some surprising news.

"Listen, I told you this, I would do it," she said. "The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure. Listen, anything can happen."

However, less than a week later, while speaking with ET at the premiere of her new film, Murder Mystery, she poured cold water on the likelihood of such a revival.

"Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, and 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So I thought I'd try 'yes.' See what would happen," Aniston shared at the time. "Sorry!"

