'Friends' Cast Posts Identical Tributes in Honor of 25th Anniversary

Sunday marks the 25th anniversary of the premiere of Friends, but for the beloved cast of the hit sitcom, it’ll always be about Thursday night. On Thursday, four of the six Friends took to Instagram (because Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry still don’t have an account!) to post almost identical messages.

Courteney Cox, who played the neurotic Monica Geller, shared an iconic cast photo with the caption, “Celebrating a Thursday night 25 years ago. Thank you to all of our loyal fans across the world. You’ve certainly been there for us! I love these guys! @_schwim_ @lisakudrow @mleblanc #seriouslyjen? #youtoomathew #friends.”

Her on-screen brother, David Schwimmer, who played the nerdy Ross Geller, posted the same photo, adding, “#STILLTHEREFORYOU.”

Lisa Kudrow, who played the lovable Phoebe Buffay, also shared the pic adding, “We might be in different places but we are connected,” and “#COMEONALREADYJEN,” mocking her co-star’s lack of social media presence.

Matt LeBlanc, who played goofball actor Joey Tribbiani, added, “Seems like yesterday. Thanks to all the fans for watching.”

Clearly the cast is still close, considering their synchronized posts and love for their iconic sitcom. But would they ever consider doing a reboot? Watch the clip below for ET’s exclusive interviews with the cast over the years on that very topic.

