Phoebe Buffay, Monica Geller and Rachel Green are together again!

Over the weekend, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow delighted Friends fans when their shared snaps from their girls' night with co-star Jennifer Aniston. In the images, the sitcom stars appear makeup-free, with Cox wearing large round glasses.

"Halfway there... #girlsnight #?" Kudrow, 55, captioned a selfie of the beloved sitcom trio. The message quickly led fans to speculate as to whether she was teasing a full Friends reunion.

Cox's pics of the ladies was a lot more candid and up close. "Trying to figure out what to say on Instagram....#gotnothing #friends #girlsnight," the 55-year-old actress captioned the photo.

The Friends reunion caught the attention of another sitcom star, Will and Grace's Megan Mullally, who commented on Kudrow's pic, writing: "You guys look kewt 🤩🤩🤩."

As for whether these three will ever return to Central Perk, Aniston recently shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that all her Friends co-stars, Cox, Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc, are down for a reboot.

"I told you this, I would do it," the 50-year-old actress told DeGeneres. "The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure. Listen, anything can happen."

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Jennifer Aniston Had a Change of Heart About Possible 'Friends' Reunion

Courteney Cox Celebrates 55th Birthday With 'Friends' Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow Says She Felt 'Bigger' Than Co-Stars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston on 'Friends'

Related Gallery