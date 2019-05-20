Starring on a majorly successful sitcom had an impact on Lisa Kudrow's self-esteem and body image.

In an interview on Marc Maron's podcast, WTF With Marc Maron, released on Monday, the Friends star opened up about how the fame and attention she got while starring on the show from 1994 to 2004 had her feeling like a "mountain of a girl" compared to co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

"Unfortunately for a woman, if you're underweight, you look good and that's all I ever got," Kudrow told Maron, who asked if she ever was so underweight that people asked if she was OK. According to the actress, 55, her health started to suffer from being so slim.

"When I was too thin, I was sick all the time," she revealed, adding that it didn't stop her from maintaining her low weight. "Because you see yourself on TV and it's that, 'Oh my god, I'm just a mountain of a girl.' I'm already bigger than Courteney [Cox] and Jennifer [Aniston]."

"My bones feel bigger," added Kudrow, who is three inches taller than Cox and Aniston. "I just felt like this mountain of a woman next to them."

More than 15 years after Friends ended, Kudrow told Maron that she still struggles with body image, but has learned to be more accepting of herself.

"I have a whole battle all the time," she said, sharing that sometimes she feels like she doesn't "deserve to be seen by anybody" if she has a roll on her stomach. "I end up with, 'So what? So, all right. You're older. That's a good thing. Why is that a bad thing?'"

The actress also has the support of Cox and Aniston, who have remained friends after all these years. During an interview with ET last March, Kudrow revealed that she and her co-stars have a text chain together.

"I mean, anyone who has friends for a long time I think can relate. Courteney's shown up for everything. Everything!" Kudrow said.

"I know that whatever I have to do in life, if there's something that I signed on [to], I know that she'll be my first call," Cox added. "And she'll go."

