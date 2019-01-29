Courteney Cox Has a 'Friends' Reunion With Lisa Kudrow at Central Perk

Courteney Cox has joined Instagram!

The 54-year-old actress has officially joined the social networking platform, with some help from Ellen DeGeneres and Cox's former Friends co-star, Lisa Kudrow.

During Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host generously offered to help Cox start her Instagram game strong, by setting up the perfect first post. The Central Perk set -- along with its original couch -- was promptly wheeled out into the studio.

"I wish Lisa Kudrow was here," DeGeneres said, before Kudrow casually walked out on stage.

Cox couldn't have been happier to see her pal, but noted that DeGeneres might have set the Instagram bar too high. "This is our first Instagram post? Oh god, it's all downhill after this," she joked.

"I wondered why we were here," Kudrow confessed.

"Thank you for coming," Cox thanked her co-star.

"I wanted to be there for you," Kudrow replied, referencing the show's theme song. "Get it?"

See the clip -- and Cox's first Instagram post -- below:

Though Friends ended after 10 seasons in 2004, much of the cast -- including Cox and Kudrow -- has kept in touch, and have been spotted out together on multiple occasions.

During an interview with ET in March, Kudrow gushed over how "great" it is to have Cox's support all these years. "I mean, anyone who has friends for a long time I think can relate. Courteney's shown up for everything. Everything!"

"I know that whatever I have to do in life, if there's something that I signed on [to], I know that she'll be my first call," Cox added. "And she'll go."

The pals also keep their co-star, Jennifer Aniston, in the loop.

"Oh, yeah, we have [a text chain with her]," Kudrow shared. "The girls do. There has been one [with the full cast] from time to time, trying to work out a dinner. But that's a lot of pressure."

See more in the video below.

