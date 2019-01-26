Matt LeBlanc's Friends character will always have a special place in his heart.

The 51-year-old actor, who portrayed Joey Tribbiani on the NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004, appeared on Friday's episode of The Tonight Show, and revealed to host Jimmy Fallon the pieces he stole from the comedy's set.

"I took a sh*t ton of cash," the actor first jokingly said, referencing the cast's hefty paychecks, as well as residuals. "You know what I have that is really cool? In Joey and Chandler's apartment we had the foosball table. I have the actual ball from the table, the foosball. I have it in my toolbox somewhere."

Gary Null/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

But that wasn't the only memento LeBlanc took. He also shared that he snatched the Magna Doodle board from his and former co-star Matthew Perry's characters' apartment and gave it to Paul Swain, an electrician on the crew that would draw the fun sketches on the board.

"I stole it and gave it to him, so he's got it. So, that's kind of cool," LeBlanc said. "I could have sold it for a lot more."

During the sit-down, LeBlanc also recalled his audition to play Joey, where he was up against another actor who showed up in a cowboy suit.

"I was like, ‘Well, one of us is way off base,'" he joked.

While Friends has been off the air for almost 15 years, people still can't get enough of the six New York-living besties. Even Netflix reportedly paid around $100 million to keep it on its streaming service after fans began freaking out that it might get taken off.

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Courteney Cox and Tom Selleck Have a 'Friends' Reunion -- Watch!

Jennifer Aniston Recalls 'Like It Was Yesterday' When 'Friends' Premiered (Exclusive)

Matt LeBlanc Says His Daughter Has No Interest in 'Friends,' But Was Super Into Her Kiss From Prince Harry

Related Gallery