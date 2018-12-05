No one is more shocked than Jennifer Aniston that it's been nearly 25 years since Friends first hit the air.

ET spoke to the 49-year-old actress on Tuesday about her new film, Dumplin', when she also talked about Friends' upcoming 25th anniversary next September. The show premiered on Sept. 22, 1994, and lasted 10 seasons before ending in May 2004.

Aniston marvels at how much time has passed.

"Wow, that's a long time," she tells ET's Nischelle Turner. "My brain just warped."

The actress admits that it feels like no time has passed since the premiere, though it's been almost two and a half decades.

"That's just very strange because it feels like yesterday," she shares. "It really does. It feels like yesterday we all gathered together and watched the premiere of the pilot. So, that was 25 years ago, is that what you're telling me?"

Of course, Friends is still incredibly popular today. Fans went into a social media frenzy earlier this week when it appeared the beloved series would only be available on Netflix until the end of the year, according to an "available until" date of Jan. 1, 2019 that went up on Sunday. However, the date has since been deleted and Netflix quickly assured fans that the show will still be on Netflix next year.

“The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: 'Friends' will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019,” the company tweeted alongside a still of Ross (David Schwimmer) in costume.

The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: “Friends” will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019 pic.twitter.com/Yd0VqRzk3r — Netflix US (@netflix) December 3, 2018

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Netflix will pay around $100 million to continue licensing the show from its owner, WarnerMedia. The previous agreement only had Netflix paying $30 million.

Aniston's latest film also launches on Netflix and in select theaters on Friday. She plays a former beauty queen in the film, whose plus-size teenage daughter -- nicknamed Dumplin' (Danielle Macdonald) -- signs up for her mom's pageant in protest. The actress told ET that she actually burst into tears after recording a song with Dolly Parton, who crafted the film's soundtrack.

Watch the video below to see Macdonald also talk to ET about singing with Aniston and Parton.

