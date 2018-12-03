'Friends' Is Not Leaving Netflix in January 2019

Nobody panic!

Friends will be staying on Netflix through 2019, ET has learned. The commotion began over the weekend when fans began to notice that the incredibly popular show would only be available through this year, leading to an outcry on social media.

On Monday, however, the expiration date was quickly removed and Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos, told The Hollywood Reporter that the show’s "departure is a rumor."

What's more, the streaming giant posted a tweet confirming the joyous news.

“The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: 'Friends' will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019,” the post read alongside a still of Ross (David Schwimmer) in his hilarious last-minute costume.

The Holiday Armadillo has granted your wish: “Friends” will still be there for you in the US throughout 2019 pic.twitter.com/Yd0VqRzk3r — Netflix US (@netflix) December 3, 2018

Netflix first acquired the rights to Friends in 2015, reportedly paying $118 million for the streaming rights to the entire 10-season catalog (that breaks down to about $500,000 per episode), according to Collider.com. It’s anyone’s guess how Friends was rescued from expiration, but it’s a safe bet that it wasn’t cheap.

In recent months, WarnerMedia has announced that it plans to release its own streaming app late next year, where Friends, a property of the corporation, will likely become available. But until then, it looks like all your favorite Central Perk customers are staying right where they are.

