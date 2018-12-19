It seems Dr. Richard Burke will never stop vying for Monica Geller's heart.

Courteney Cox and her TV ex Tom Selleck had something of a Friends reunion in New York on Tuesday, as captured by comedian Claudia Oshry on Twitter.

"Spotted in NY: Dr. Richard Burke and Monica Geller saying hi to one another," Oshry captioned the pic. "Shook. What will Chandler say?"

As fans of the show know, Monica and Burke were pretty serious on-and-off on the series and may have even gone the distance had Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) not won her heart instead.

Spotted in NY: Dr. Richard Burke and Monica Geller saying hi to one another. Shook. What will Chandler say? pic.twitter.com/k2XmnG3fn8 — Claudia Oshry (@girlwithnojob) December 19, 2018

We could all use a little more Friends in our lives! Especially Netflix, who just shelled out major dollars to keep the show on their platform in 2019.

