Jennifer Aniston Says All Her 'Friends' Co-Stars Are Up for a Reunion

Jennifer Aniston is once again getting Friends fans excited.

The 50-year-old actress appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show -- airing Wednesday -- to promote her new Netflix film with Adam Sandler, Murder Mystery, and the talk, of course, turned to if the Friends cast would ever reunite on-screen. The sitcom lasted for a decade and went off the air in 2004, but is still as beloved as ever.

"Listen, I told you this, I would do it," Aniston said, before noting that her co-stars -- including Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc -- are also game. "The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I'm sure. Listen, anything can happen."

Aniston joked she would even do a reunion by herself, prompting host Ellen DeGeneres to crack, "You'll do the show by yourself and it'll be called 'Friend' -- just 'Friend,' and I'm the neighbor looking out with, like, a cup of sugar or something like that."

Earlier, Aniston recalled a sweet story of Friends director James Burrows taking the cast to Las Vegas before the show aired and shared a throwback of the six actors on a private plane -- which Cox Instagrammed last month. The group had dinner at Spago in Caesars Palace, and Burrows gave them a speech about the cast needing to stick together and care for one another because he believed the show would be very successful.

"We took that to heart, for sure, obviously, and then he handed us each a couple hundred bucks and said, 'Now go into the casino and go gamble because this is the last time you're going to get to walk into a casino anonymously.'"

"And we had no clue what he was talking about," she continued of his spot-on foreshadowing. "We were like, 'What do you mean?' And sure enough, that was the last time."

Last August, Aniston said she and the women of the cast have indeed talked about a reunion.

"Before that show ended, people were asking if we were coming back," Aniston told InStyle. "Courteney and Lisa and I talk about it. I fantasize about it. It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted."

"I know Matt LeBlanc doesn’t want to be asked that question anymore," she continued. "But maybe we could talk him into it. Or we just give it some time and then Lisa, Courteney, and I could reboot The Golden Girls and spend our last years together on wicker furniture."

ET spoke with Kudrow last month at a special screening of Booksmart, where she revealed why she doesn't watch Friends reruns.

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lisa Kudrow Says She Felt 'Bigger' Than Co-Stars Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston on 'Friends'

Courteney Cox Shares Never-Before-Seen 'Friends' Group Photo Snapped Before the Show Aired

Lisa Kudrow Reveals Why She Doesn't Watch 'Friends' Reruns (Exclusive)

Related Gallery