Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas are suckers for a beloved '90s sitcom!

In honor of Friends' 25th anniversary on Sunday, the band took to Instagram to celebrate the iconic show. In the sweet post, clips from the music video for Jonas Brothers' comeback hit, "Sucker," plays with one major change.

Instead of the brothers' pop tune playing, shots of the guys and their wives -- Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas -- running around a castle are backed by the Friends theme song, "I'll Be There For You."

Throughout the clip, the Jonas' own title sequence plays out, with each brother and his wife getting their name on the screen in Friends' iconic font. The sweet video ends with a "created by" credit, for which the brothers' hilariously give a nod to their parents, Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr.

"The One Where The Band Got Back Together," the guys captioned the clip, a nod to their recent comeback. "Happy 25th anniversary @FRIENDS!"

The Jonas' aren't the only ones celebrating the occasion, with Cole Sprouse -- who played Ross Geller's (David Schwimmer) son on the series -- recently posing on the show's beloved orange couch.

Additionally, four of the six main cast members -- Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox -- took to Instagram earlier this week to mark the milestone by posting the same pic and gushing captions. Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry, the remaining Friends, don't have Instagram accounts.

