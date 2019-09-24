Monica Geller and Phoebe Buffay are together again!

Sunday night marked a milestone anniversary for the Friends cast -- no, not the 71st Emmy Awards, but rather the 25th anniversary of their hit sitcom. To commemorate the occasion, stars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow had a mini-reunion with some unexpected guests.

In a series of photos, Cox and Kudrow posed with singer Charlie Puth, comedian Judd Apatow, and actor Dan Bucatinsky, who is also Kudrow’s longtime producing partner.

“So excited to celebrate we burst into flames,” Kudrow captioned a photo with Puth and Cox in front of a fire. She gave Apatow a photo credit and added “#friends25.”

Cox also posted a shot with Puth and Apatow, writing, “Trying to play it cool with all this heat. #friends25.”

Though this is clearly a Friends reunion, the gang got together for another special occasion, Bucatinsky’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday and Bon Courage to my friend and partner @danbucatinsky. Thank you @courteneycoxofficial for a great evening!” Kudrow captioned a selfie with Cox and the birthday boy.

Prior to their mini reunion, Cox, 55, and Kudrow, 56, posted the same cast photo to Instagram with similar captions, remembering, “A Thursday night 25 years ago,” and giving their co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry a hard time for not having Instagram.

For more from the Friends anniversary, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jonas Brothers Honor the 'Friends' 25th Anniversary With Cute Tribute Video

Cole Sprouse Takes a Seat on the Iconic 'Friends' Couch Ahead of 25th Anniversary

'Friends' Cast Posts Identical Tributes in Honor of 25th Anniversary

Related Gallery