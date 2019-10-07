Reese Witherspoon is spilling the details about the beginning of her 20-year friendship with Jennifer Aniston.

Witherspoon covers Harper's Bazaar's November issue, and the 43-year-old actress talks about meeting Aniston on the set of Friends when she guest starred as the little sister of Aniston's character, Rachel Green. Witherspoon says she was a new mom at the time to her now 20-year-old daughter, Ava, and Aniston was fascinated.

"We met on the set of Friends; I played her sister," Witherspoon tells the magazine. "I was 23 years old and had just had a baby. I was nursing Ava on set, and Jen just kept going, 'You have a baby?' I was like, 'I know, it's weird.' And I remember her being like, 'Where are you going?' And I was like, 'I'm pumping!'"

The two A-listers are now co-stars again on the highly anticipated Apple TV+ drama, The Morning Show. Witherspoon says she's always been impressed by 50-year-old Aniston's acting skills.

"She was so sweet to me," she recalls. "I was really nervous, and she was like, 'Oh, my gosh -- don't worry about it!' I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny. We've been friends ever since."

Aside from Ava, Witherspoon is now also a mom to her younger sons, 15-year-old Deacon and 7-year-old Tennessee. The actress says that while she likes to have fun with her kids, she does make sure to keep them on the right track.

"As a mom, I'm kind of goofy," she says. "I like to dance around and tell jokes. But I'm pretty strict about bedtimes and making sure everybody brushes their teeth twice a day and that kind of stuff. When you have kids, it's like a whole other list of things you have in your mind that you have to get done once you've left your job. When they're little, it's like, 'Are their bodies taken care of?' But as they get older, you're like, 'What are your dreams and goals?'"

"My son is very into music," she continues. "So now we're trying to figure out what kind of a job he wants. Does he want to be on the business side? Or the creative side? Of course it's ultimately up to them to make the right decision. But I try to give them the best advice. I'm like their manager."

Witherspoon recently showed off her dancing skills when she shared a hilarious Instagram video of Deacon attempting to teach her how to use Tik Tok. Watch the video below for more:

