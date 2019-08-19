What happens to a morning news show when it becomes embroiled in public scandal? How do you know if you can trust those entrusted with the task of keeping you informed? These are just a few of the big, existential questions addressed in Apple TV+'s star-studded new drama The Morning Show.

This first official trailer for the hotly-anticipated new series introduces us to the primary players in the high-stakes drama that unfolds behind the scenes of a big-time morning news show, and the emotional toll it can have on those who are apart of that world.

Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) play two TV journalists who are at odds with one another, seeming through the machinations of a cadre of producers along with the pressures and expectations of living life in the public eye.

When a scandal involving Alex's partner and co-anchor, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), shakes up the show and leads to his termination, the minds in charge of the talk show bring in some fresh blood in the form of Bradley - a younger, idealistic journalist who soon finds her star on the rise, which Alex views as a threat to her livelihood and her future.

The series -- on which Aniston and Witherspoon also serve as producers -- co-stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, and Nestor Carbonell.

Aniston, Witherspoon and Carell first unveiled information about the series at an Apple event back in March. While on stage, Witherspoon teased that The Morning Show will reveal "the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows."

"It's seen through the eyes of two ambitious female characters," Witherspoon added.

"All of this and the chance for us to collaborate again has brought me back to television, and I'm really excited about it," Aniston chimed in. "So, we can't wait to show all of you what we have been cooking up."

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Aniston in June, the 50-year-old actress gushed that it was "so much fun" to pose as a morning news anchor.

"It was very interesting to do it and I actually learned about everything that actually goes on behind the scenes," she said of starring in the series. "... It was really fun and it's gonna be hopefully really enjoyed by many people."

The Morning Show is set to premiere this fall on Apple TV+.

