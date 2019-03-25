Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are about to be everyone's favorite TV power pair!

The actresses took the stage at the Apple Event in Cupertino, California, on Monday, where they revealed new details about their highly anticipated TV series, which now has a title: The Morning Show.

"We pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows," Witherspoon explained. "It's seen through the eyes of two ambitious female characters."

"All of this and the chance for us to collaborate again has brought me back to television, and I'm really excited about it," Aniston added. "So, we can't wait to show all of you what we have been cooking up."

A few minutes in, Steve Carell joined Witherspoon and Aniston on stage to explain his character, Mitch Kessler, a morning show anchor who is struggling to maintain relevance in a changing media landscape.

"He is bold and dynamic," Carell said. "He has a lot of gravitas. He is a great listener. He is also relatable and extremely handsome. His colleagues love him, and America loves him."

The Apple Event also unveiled a sizzle reel of the first phase of their new original programming, which included the first official look at The Morning Show, along with See and Are You Sleeping? The new shows will all be available on Apple TV+, coming this fall.

ET confirmed back in July 2017 that Aniston and Witherspoon were set to co-star in a new series about morning shows. It was revealed three months later that Apple had picked it up, and already ordered two seasons of 10 episodes each.

"I’ve thought about [returning to TV] a lot. That's where the work is," Aniston told Variety earlier that year. "That's where the quality is. At this point in my career, I want to be part of wonderful stories, exciting characters, and also just having a good time."

