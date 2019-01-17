Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are hard at work filming their upcoming morning show series -- rain or shine.

The co-stars were seen filming the highly anticipated Apple series about morning shows in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Aniston was snapped rocking a side-swept look while shooting scenes with director Mark Duplass on Tuesday. The next day, fans got a tease of what Witherspoon will look like on the series; the Legally Blonde star traded her light locks for a brunette hue while spotted on set on Wednesday. Witherspoon had her hands full as she traveled between trailers, under the cover of an umbrella.

The Image Direct

Both Aniston and Witherspoon are producing the show with their respective production companies, Echo Films and Hello Sunshine. Former HBO drama head Michael Ellenberg will also executive produce, while Bates Motel co-creator Kerry Ehrin will be the series’ showrunner, and CNN’s Brian Stelter, who wrote a book about morning television, Top of the Morning, will be a consultant.

The show marks Aniston's major return to TV since Friends ended in 2004. It'll also be Steve Carell's first series regular role since he left The Office in 2011. Witherspoon, meanwhile, has been enjoying success with HBO's Big Little Lies.

Aniston opened up to ET about working with Witherspoon -- who played her little sister on Friends -- last month.

"I just keep pinching myself, from this to that I just don't know what to say," Aniston admitted during the press day for her Netflix movie, Dumplin'. "We started shooting about a month ago and it has been just so much fun. It is hard, it is dense, but it is so fulfilling."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon Says Her Personal Experiences are Why She's 'Passionate About Women Having Their Own Money'

Jennifer Aniston on What Fans Can Expect From Her 'Dense and Fulfilling' Show With Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston Shoots Scenes for Her and Reese Witherspoon's Morning TV Series

Related Gallery