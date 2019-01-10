Reese Witherspoon isn’t apologizing for the woman she is today!

The 42-year-old actress covers the February issue of Vogue magazine, and opens up about how the ups and downs in her own life have driven her passions and inspired her to empower women.

"I used to hide my Oscar but then I was like, ‘Why shouldn’t I put it out here in the living room?’” Witherspoon notes in the interview, referencing the 2006 accolade she received for playing June Carter in Walk the Line.

These days she’s all about lifting up other women and creating parts for strong female leads in the films and shows she produces through her production company, Hello Sunshine.

"The idea is to put women at the center of the story. I was sick of making movies where I was the only female lead on the set,” she explains. "I was sick of seeing scripts where there was only one female role, badly written, and yet every actress in town wanted the part because there was nothing else.”

A lot of her inspiration comes from her beloved mom, Betty, a registered nurse.

"I remember being so in awe of my mom,” she says of Betty, who poses with Reese and the actress' 19-year-old daughter, Ava. "She always had a positive attitude, always laughing, always telling a joke, and she always had a billion friends at work.”

The interview also touches on some of the tabloid headlines surrounding Reese’s father, John Witherspoon, who has reportedly struggled with alcohol and money problems.

"I’m not really at liberty to talk about my family’s finances. I don’t think it’s appropriate,” she says. "But it’s not what it seemed like. There is a book I will write one day that is probably a little more…”

The Draper James founder trailed off on the topic, but did say, "There are just reasons I’m passionate about a lot of things, you know? I think there’s a time and a place and there will be a moment when I can speak about it. But there’s a reason I’m very passionate about women having their own money. I have a lot of friends and I have a lot of personal experiences with women feeling afraid and making life choices because they felt completely paralyzed or in a stasis because they didn’t know what to do financially. And you can’t have liberation if you don’t have that.”

One of Reese’s many A-list friends is veteran star Meryl Streep, who gushes about her Big Little Lies co-star to Vogue.

"She does everything! On top of the acting and producing and the books and Draper James, she also carves the pumpkins! She raises three kids,” Streep notes. "She maintains friendships. I know what it’s like to be in this business and also raise kids. You remember the books I Don’t Know How She Does It? That's Reese!”

