Get ready,Big Little Lies fans, it's almost time to head back to Monterey Bay!

Reese Witherspoon teased a look at season two of the acclaimed drama on Monday, sharing a still from a new HBO promo that shows her character, Madeline Martha Mackenzie -- along with her fellow Otter Bay Elementary moms Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie Carlson (Zoe Kravitz), Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman) and Renata Klein (Laura Dern) -- standing in what seems to be a police lineup, still in their mussed Audrey Hepburn-inspired costumes from last season's climactic finale.

"It’s all happening. #BLL2," Witherspoon, who is also an executive producer on the series, captioned the pic.

The first look at Big Little Lies season two first aired during the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night and featured -- along with the first clip from Game of Thrones' epic final season -- BLL fans' first look at Meryl Streep's character in the new season.

"I want to know what happened that night," Streep insists in the promo. The celebrated actress is set to play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard), Celeste's abusive husband, who was killed in the season one finale.

However, while his onscreen mother seems to be out for answers, Skarsgard hinted that he may actually be appearing in the new season as well, despite meeting a gruesome fate at the bottom of a cement staircase last year.

"I was on set, yes. I can’t disclose what I did on set,” Skarsgard coyly shared on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last fall. "Maybe I was acting. I might have been just moral support. I might have just made coffee for the ladies. I might have helped Meryl Streep with her acting… Not help, but just give her little pointers, fine tune it a bit.”

ET caught up with Dern at the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala last week, where she gushed to ET's Mary Hart backstage about how she'd love to have recent co-star Timothee Chalamet join the Big Little Lies cast in possible future seasons.

"We've just had an amazing experience working together on this film, Little Women. We just finished before Christmas," Dern said. When jokingly asked if she would write him into Big Little Lies, the actress couldn't help but say, "I think we would be very happy to have him. He's amazing!"

See more in the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

'Big Little Lies' Author Says Nicole Kidman Is Perfect to Play 'Charismatic, Narcissistic' Leader in New Book

Zoe Kravitz Pays Nicole Kidman's Kids the Best Compliment After They Join 'Big Little Lies' (Exclusive)

Alexander Skarsgard Hints That He's Returning for ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2

Related Gallery