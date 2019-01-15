We now have our first look at Jennifer Aniston in her highly anticipated Apple TV show about morning television shows.

The 49-year-old actress was snapped with director Mark Duplass filming scenes in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Aniston kept her look classic in a camel coat and black pants, while her hair was done up in a chic sideswept 'do.

Aniston is co-starring with Reese Witherspoon in the series, which marks her major return to TV since Friends ended in 2004. Interestingly enough, Witherspoon, who is coming off the critically acclaimed Big Little Lies, played Aniston's little sister on Friends.

Both Aniston and Witherspoon and their respective production companies, Echo Films and Hello Sunshine, will be executive producing the project, alongside former HBO drama head Michael Ellenberg. Jay Carson, a supervising producer on House of Cards, will be the series’ showrunner, while CNN’s Brian Stelter, who wrote a book about morning television, Top of the Morning, will be a consultant.

In October, ET confirmed that Steve Carell joined the already A-list cast, playing Mitch Kessler, a morning show anchor who is struggling to maintain relevance in a changing media landscape. Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Billy Crudup will also be series regulars.

According to Variety, Aniston is set to make $1.1 million per episode, while Witherspoon will make an equal amount. The two women will also collect an additional fee for being executive producers on the show.

