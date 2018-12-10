Jennifer Aniston Reveals Surprising Activity She Likes Doing Naked

Jennifer Aniston isn’t holding anything back!

The 49-year-old actress stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and plays a round of Burning Questions with the host.

After revealing that she used to charge $10 to cut hair in high school and admitting that her first crush was Shaun Cassidy, the Dumplin’ star goes on to describe what activity she likes to do naked.

“Watch TV. Yeah. Is that weird?” she questions. “I mean at night if you get into bed and you watch TV.”

“Oh sure, OK,” DeGeneres responds. “I thought you would say sunbathing or something like that.”

“Oh that too,” Aniston quips.

It seems that Aniston and DeGeneres’ easy rapport comes from a real-life friendship off screen. ET’s Nischelle Turner caught up with Aniston earlier this month and the actress described how she plans to celebrate her upcoming 50th birthday with a little help from the TV personality.

“Well apparently Ellen’s throwing me my birthday party,” Aniston revealed. “Yeah. She is! She did [tell me that]. And now she has to!”

