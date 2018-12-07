Jennifer Aniston is a babe in black!

The actress opted for an LBD at the Los Angeles premiere for her new Netflix film, Dumplin', on Thursday night.

We're used to witnessing the blonde wearing a black dress, which happens to be her signature look, but we were surprised to see the frock sparkling in sequins. The flirty, long-sleeve mini by Stella McCartney showed off her toned legs. She completed the statement look with thin strappy sandals, matching clutch and her go-to effortless wavy hairdo.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Aniston's real-life bestie and former Friends co-star Courteney Cox made an appearance to support her gal pal. The duo matched in black.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the actress at the premiere last night. Aniston gushed about her Dumplin' co-star Dolly Parton, who is nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture for the tune "Girl in the Movies."

In the film, based on the book of the same name, Aniston plays Rosie Dickson, a former beauty pageant queen whose plus-sized daughter, Willowdean (played by Danielle Macdonald), signs up for a beauty contest amid a struggle with body image and self-esteem.

Aniston recently opened up about the idea of having children in an interview with ELLE magazine as its January cover star.

"Who knows what the future holds in terms of a child and a partnership -- how that child comes in…or doesn't?" she says. "And now with science and miracles, we can do things at different times than we used to be able to."

Channel the actress' sparkly look this holiday season by shopping similar, affordable picks ahead.

GET THE LOOK:

Zara

Zara Sequin Dress $70

PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing Plus Black Sequin Twist Front Dress $80

Revolve

By The Way Simone Sequin Blazer Dress $88

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Sequin Mini Wrap Dress $149

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

