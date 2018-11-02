Reese Witherspoon has a new look!

The actress was spotted rocking light brown tresses while filming her new Apple series, wearing a burgundy leather jacket, black sweater, jeans and tall brown boots in Los Angeles.

If you're already speculating whether it's a wig or not, we're with you. Hence, we made our way to the Big Little Lies actress' Instagram and saw that Witherspoon posted a pic of herself with her natural color on Friday. She posed next to a yummy cake, celebrating reaching 15 million followers on Instagram.

The new show surrounds the lives of morning show anchors. The series also stars Jennifer Aniston, who is co-producing with Witherspoon. Steve Carell, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Billy Crudup are also in the cast.

