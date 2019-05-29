Reese Witherspoon is spilling new details about her upcoming TV show co-starring none other than Jennifer Aniston.

ET's Lauren Zima talked to Witherspoon at the premiere of Big Little Lies in New York City where the actor opened up about The Morning Show, her new Apple TV project with the Friends alum.

"It's such a great show," she gushed while wearing a gown featuring a black-and-white patchwork design. "I can't say anything about what it's about, but I think it's going to be surprising for people. I think they'll be really -- it's very surprising."

"Jen is wonderful, and, again, it's this great female partnership," the 43-year-old actress added. "I have to say, it's a great theme in my life and the past few years. I'm just really enjoying the partnership with other women I really respect and admire."

When asked about sharing the screen with Aniston for the first time since appearing on the hit '90s sitcom as Jill Green, Aniston's character's younger sister, Witherspoon said, "It was so great. It was such an indelible moment in my life, being at Central Perk and working with Jennifer Aniston, so the fact that I got to go back and do it again is just the greatest."

Both Aniston and Witherspoon discussed the new show at the Apple rollout in March where they offered a bit more information on what fans can expect.

"We pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high-stakes world of morning news shows," Witherspoon explained. "It's seen through the eyes of two ambitious female characters."

"All of this and the chance for us to collaborate again has brought me back to television, and I'm really excited about it," Aniston added. "So we can't wait to show all of you what we have been cooking up."

At the premiere on Wednesday, Witherspoon also discussed working with the legendary Meryl Streep on the second season of BLL, in which Streep's character shows up searching for answers following the season-one death of her son, Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard). As the second season's trailer teases, Witherspoon has some intense scenes with Streep, which she admitted was nerve-wracking.

"It was intimidating for sure," she shared. "I had to sometimes pull myself back and take a deep breath and go, 'OK, she's just a person. She's a human being.' But it was a thrill. You get to sit with her and talk about the script and work through the scenes. It was just like, 'Are you kidding me?' As an actor, all my life, worshipping her work, and she's just as truthful and honest and genuine and fun loving as you can imagine."

Witherspoon added that she and her fellow Oscar winner had lots of fun together when they weren't filming.

"We like our wine in Monterey," she said with a laugh while discussing getting to know Streep. "We have some really good wine there, and pizza. We had pizza and pasta and talked about our lives. It was really fun."

Witherspoon also offered an update to fans who are dying to see her once again take on Elle Woods, her character from Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde: Red, White and Blonde.

"She's a very beloved character. You just want her to go on a hero's journey like she does in the first movie, and I'm having a great time working on it," she said of the preproduction process, later confirming that there is indeed a script in the works. "Yes, a script. But we haven't shot anything."

