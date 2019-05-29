Kate McKinnon Fools New Yorkers Into Thinking She's Reese Witherspoon

Kate McKinnon, or Reese Witherspoon?

For the latest episode of his comedy show, Billy on the Street, Billy Eichner enlisted the Saturday Night Live comedian to help him prank New Yorkers into believing she's actually Witherspoon.

In the video, Eichner hilariously stops pedestrians to introduce them to "one of America's great stars" ahead of the season two premiere of Witherspoon's HBO series, Big Little Lies, on June 9.

"It's one of the biggest days we've ever had on Billy on the Street because joining us for the first time is one of my favorite actresses and yours, from Legally Blonde to Big Little Lies and one of my personal favorites, Election, please welcome Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon!" he exclaims on camera, as McKinnon (in character as Witherspoon) stands by his side and waves. "I am so excited you're here. Now we're about to hit the streets to see how excited New Yorkers are to meet one of Hollywood's most beloved stars."

While some people clearly knew the two were joking, others were much more gullible, with some even getting starstruck at the sight of "Witherspoon." See all the hilarious reactions in the video below:

Back in April, ET caught up with Witherspoon's co-star, Nicole Kidman, who revealed her husband, Keith Urban, has already gotten a sneak peek look at season two of Big Little Lies.

"He's seen some of it," said Kidman, adding that the new season will be "what everyone hopes it's going to be and a little more."

"I think it's going to have its own tone and own story this season and that's what we want," she continued. "We follow all of the women in depth now, which is fantastic. It twists and turns ... but it's hopefully very authentic and truthful of where these women are in this stage of their lives."

Hear more in the video below.

