The Jonas Brothers are back, and they're taking over New York City!

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas recently surprised fans in the Big Apple when they joined Billy Eichner for the latest episode of his comedy show, Billy on the Street.

With help from Billy, the guys hilariously reminded random New Yorkers (some fans, others not!) that they are back together after taking some years off to focus on solo projects. Their new album, Happiness Begins, comes out June 7, and the guys will then hit the road together for their first tour in nearly a decade starting Aug. 7 in Miami, Florida.

Throughout the hilarious video, Billy asked strangers on the street all the important questions, like who is their favorite JoBro (Nick, of course), to help "welcome them back." While some people absolutely freaked out over the sight of Joe, Nick and Kevin together in person, others could not have cared less. See all the epic reactions below:

Speaking with Paper magazine earlier this month, the brothers revealed it was Nick who suggested a reunion. "We lost touch with what we wanted to say, because we were trying so hard to say something different from what we said in the past, musically and creatively," Nick said of their split. "We understood that our level of success and fame had reached a point, where our musicianship and writing and performing abilities needed time to grow and catch up to it."

"It really took the last six, seven years to figure out who we were as people and what kind of music we wanted to make," he added. "If we had continued to try to push things forward the way we were operating, it might have been difficult. Perhaps we would have had to make bolder statements... shocked people into understanding who we are. I think the world is more accepting of us as adults than they would have been if we insisted, 'This is who we are now, accept us.'"

Hear more on the JoBros' reunion -- and their upcoming 40-city Happiness Begins tour -- in the video below.

