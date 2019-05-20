Reese Witherspoon is opening up about a truly difficult moment as a mother.

The 43-year-old actress paid a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, where she opened up about feeling down after her eldest child, Ava, left for her first year of college last fall.

"It's weird when your children go away to college. It's hard," she admitted on the daytime talk show. "And I never imagined how it felt, like, for my mom but just seeing her-- I might have gone into her empty room, laid down on her bed and cried when she went to college."

However, she added that she's not worried about not seeing her 19-year-old daughter, stating, "But it's OK. She's coming back… Apparently, the moms here who have had kids who've gone to college, they come back, right? I thought she would be gone. But she's coming back."

In addition to Ava, Witherspoon also shares a 15-year-old son named Deacon with ex Ryan Phillippe, and has a 6-year-old son named Tennessee with husband Jim Toth.

Witherspoon also revealed that she's totally down to play Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3!

"We're meeting about it. I mean, we're definitely talking about it. I don't know. Do you guys want to see Legally Blonde 3?" Witherspoon asked the audience, who cheered in response. "I mean, it's sort of about women being underestimated and I think it's a good idea. That things have changed, but not that much has changed!"

"I love playing that character. She's so amazing," she added. "I don't know. If you guys want it, I guess I'll do it."

As longtime fans know, this isn't the first time that the leading lady has admitted that the wheels are in motion to bring everyone's favorite lawyer back to the big screen. In August of 2018, Witherspoon spoke with ET about the possibility of a third film after the 2001 original at 2003's Legally Blonde: Red, White & Blonde.

"Oh, it's gonna be so fun!" she exclaimed at the time. "I got to go to a meeting the other day where we talked about all the new plot points and all the characters and some returning characters and some new characters. I mean, I got so excited just in the meeting. I was like, 'This is gonna be good.'"

While on DeGeneres' talk show, the actress also offered some details on working with Meryl Streep on the second season of Big Little Lies. Streep plays the late Perry Wright's (Alexander Skarsgard) mother on the hit HBO series.

"She's so spooky and she is mad... She's back and she does not believe these women that it was an accident," Witherspoon explained of the character. "She's like, 'I need the truth!'... She just transforms. She's incredible. And she's so game for everything!"

Witherspoon then explained that, while starring alongside Streep, she uncovered the one thing that her fellow Oscar winner doesn't excel at.

"She just wanted to go out to dinner and hang out with us and tell us all her stories, which was really fun... I took her bowling. Nicole [Kidman] and I rented out a bowling alley up in Monterey and we took her bowling and I actually discovered the one thing that Meryl Streep is bad at -- bowling," she quipped. "I honestly think at one point she threw it the opposite way. People had to, like, scatter and run. It was great. It was really fun, though. She's such a good sport. She's a doll... She's just everything you would want her to be."

Season two of Big Little Lies begins on June 9 on HBO.

