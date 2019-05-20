Reese Witherspoon Gives an Update on 'Legally Blonde 3'

Reese Witherspoon is all in for Legally Blonde 3!

The 43-year-old actress stops by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and opens up about returning to her iconic role of Elle Woods. Witherspoon initially starred as the Harvard Law student in 2001 and reprised the role for Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde in 2003.

"We're meeting about it. I mean, we're definitely talking about it. I don't know. Do you guys want to see Legally Blonde 3?" Witherspoon asks the audience to deafening cheers. "I mean it's sort of about women being underestimated and I think it's a good idea. That things have changed, but not that much has changed!"

Witherspoon, who confirmed the news of a third flick last June and revealed it's slated for Valentine's Day 2020 release, has nothing but love for Elle Woods.

"I love playing that character. She's so amazing," she gushes. "I don't know. If you guys want it, I guess I'll do it."

When ET caught up with the actress last August, she couldn't help but praise the ideas that were coming out of the meetings about the third installment.

"Oh, it’s gonna be so fun!" the Oscar winner gushed. "I got to go to a meeting the other day where we talked about all the new plot points and all the characters and some returning characters and some new characters. I mean, I got so excited just in the meeting. I was like, 'This is gonna be good.'"

Legally Blonde 3 may be a ways away, but the second season of Big Little Lies, Witherspoon's hit HBO series, is returning this summer with a new star attached -- Meryl Streep.

"She's so spooky and she is mad... She's back and she does not believe these women that it was an accident," Witherspoon says on Ellen of Streep, who's set to play the late Perry Wright's (Alexander Skarsgard) mom. "She's like, 'I need the truth!'... She just transforms. She's incredible. She's so game for everything."

Despite the fact that Streep's character is "spooky," the actress herself was nothing but wonderful to Witherspoon and the rest of the cast, which also includes Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz.

"She just wanted to go out to dinner and hang out with us and tell us all her stories, which was really fun... I took her bowling. Nicole and I rented out a bowling alley up in Monterey and we took her bowling and I actually discovered the one thing that Meryl Streep is bad at -- bowling," Witherspoon quips. "I honestly think at one point she threw it the opposite way. People had to, like, scatter and run. It was great. It was really fun, though. She's such a good sport. She's a doll... She's just everything you would want her to be."

As for whether Witherspoon could make a third return to Monterey, the Wild star says she's always game.

"We just got done with this season!" Witherspoon jokingly says of wrapping season two. "... I mean it could go on. It could. But I don't know... I have the best time with these ladies. They're some of my dearest friends. I've made some of the greatest friendships of my life. And it's a blast. Don't tell anybody [but] we have tons of fun while we're working...It was more fun than work."

Watch the video below for more with Witherspoon.

