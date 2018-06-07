Reese Witherspoon Confirms ‘Legally Blonde 3’ With Epic Video: Watch!

What, like it’s hard?

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Thursday to confirm that she will be bending and snapping as everyone’s favorite Harvard Law graduate, Elle Woods, in Legally Blonde 3.

“It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3,” she captioned a short clip of herself in a sparkly pink bikini, floating past the camera on a blue lounger.

Fans of the original films will recognized the look from Elle’s Harvard admissions video.

ET originally reported that the 42-year-old actress was in talks to star in Legally Blonde3 earlier this week. She originated the role in the 2001 comedy and reprised it for 2003’sLegally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. The original film was also turned into a Broadway musical in 2007.

It’s true... #LegallyBlonde3 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 7, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

In 2015, Witherspoon told ET that she’d spoken with the films’ screenwriters about a third installment.

"The screenwriters wrote me and they said they were going to think about it," she said at the time. "I think it's a really great time to talk about women in politics because we need more women in politics. We're 50 percent of the population, but we're only 17 percent of the government. We need some balance there."

