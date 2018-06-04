Reese Witherspoon in Talks for 'Legally Blonde 3'

Reese Witherspoon may soon be bending and snapping back into one of her most beloved roles.

ET has learned that the 42-year-old actress is in talks to reprise her role as Elle Woods in a third Legally Blonde movie. Witherspoon first portrayed the character in the original 2001 comedy, which followed Elle, a fashionable sorority queen, after she gets dumped by her boyfriend and decides to follow him to law school. While there, she decides to also become a lawyer.

A few years later, Witherspoon reprised the role in Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. In that sequel, the fashionable attorney heads to Washington, D.C., to join the staff of a congresswoman in order to pass a bill to ban animal testing.

Witherspoon has been open to returning to the film franchise. In March 2017, the Oscar winner pitched plot lines for another Legally Blonde sequel while on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

"I think it would be kind of cool to see her 15 years later. Like, what's she doing now? What do you think? I don't know. But I need a good idea," Witherspoon said, before Corden offered up an idea of his own: that Elle Woods becomes the first female president of the United States.

"She could, yeah," Witherspoon responded. "She could be a Supreme Court Justice, or she could be a really great, powerful attorney... or she could be in prison!"

"She could be anything," she added. "I don't know!"

A few years prior, Witherspoon confessed to ET that she had talked to screenwriters about a third movie. "The screenwriters wrote me and they said they were going to think about it," she said in a 2015 interview, noting that the world could use more people like Elle Woods. "I think it's a really great time to talk about women in politics because we need more women in politics. We're 50 percent of the population, but we're only 17 percent of the government. We need some balance there."

Here's a look at some of the life lessons learned from Witherspoon's character:

