Nicole Kidman goes toe-to-toe with Meryl Streep in the upcoming season of Big Little Lies, and the Destroyer star is still marveling at the opportunity to work with the three-time Oscar winner on the set of the acclaimed HBO drama.

Speaking with ET's Lauren Zima at the Big Little Lies season two premiere at Lincoln Center in New York City on Wednesday, Kidman reflected on the experience of sharing some heavy scenes with the beloved movie star, and how she got Streep to sign on in the first place.

"I just begged her," Kidman explained bluntly.

According to Kidman, it was Liane Moriarty, the author of the novel Big Little Lies that inspired the show, who "originally said, 'If we do a season two, I want Meryl Streep!'"

"Reese [Witherspoon] and I were like, 'Well, that's not going to happen, OK?' But it was interesting because you know, she's such a supporter of us," Kidman said of Streep. "She didn't read anything [in terms of the script]. She signed on not having read anything."

"[I'm] completely indebted to her," Kidman added. "Because she brings her talent, she brings her legitimacy, she brings her kindness, and she supported us."

It was announced in January 2018 that Streep would be joining the show for its upcoming season, playing Mary Louise Wright, mother of the deceased Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgard) and mother-in-law to Kidman's Celeste Wright.

For Kidman, Streep's presence and performance elevates an already star-studded show overflowing with undeniable talent and acclaimed performances from co-stars \Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Adam Scott, to name a few.

"She raises the bar," Kidman said of Streep. "She loves to work. She shows up, she's ready, she's curious, she's so transparent in the sense that she brings the emotions and she brings this weight of her ability and also her life."

As for what fans can look forward to in the upcoming episodes, Kidman said the second season "explores deeply the different states of being of these women and their partners and their relationships and their families and their children. And I think that's a wonderful thing to not skim."

While Kidman admits that the season will be, as reported, "darker" than the first, she stressed that it's "still entertaining" and that there's "an enormous amount of humor."

Looking forward to the future, Kidman played coy about whether or not there are plans for a third season, but cautiously explained that there's a lot of room for additional stories.

"I so love working with these people, and the idea of exploring each of them still," she shared. "There's a reason to keep digging around in their pasts and, hopefully, exploring their futures."

"But we do not know. It was an enormous thing to get this one made," she added. "So with that, I will just say I have no idea. I just hope people are going to enjoy this, because it's blood, sweat and tears."

Big Little Lies season two premieres June 9 on HBO.

