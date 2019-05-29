The cast of Big Little Lies know how to make an entrance!

Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep dressed to the nines at the season two premiere of Big Little Lies at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Wednesday. The gorgeous ladies stepped out in stunning ensembles to celebrate the new episodes of the HBO series, set to premiere June 9.

Witherspoon looked divine in a silk Elie Saab pale pink and black strapless dress with black Salvatore Ferragamo heels and De Beers and Taffin jewelry. Her hair was curled and parted to the side and she rocked natural and glowing makeup.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Kidman was the epitome of sophistication in a black Michael Kors pantsuit that included a sequined blazer with feathers.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Kravitz showed off her sexy side in a black Yves Saint Laurent minidress with silver detailing.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

As for Woodley, she also showed some skin in a Christian Dior creation that features a black leotard with a see-through skirt and polka-dot top.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Dern looked chic in a black, see-through, button-up white blazer and black slacks, while newcomer to the series Streep was regal in a floral maxigown.

Nicholas Hunt/WireImage

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Season two of Big Little Lies will explore "the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode…the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom," per the synopsis.

Nicholas Hunt/WireImage

For more on what to expect in the second season, and how the cast defines "friendship," watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jonathan Van Ness Rocks 'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Premiere in Crutches After Spraining Ankle (Exclusive)

'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Trailer Sees Meryl Streep Questioning Her Son's Death -- Watch

'Big Little Lies' Gets New Instagram Account -- See the First Pics!

Related Gallery