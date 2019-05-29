Jonathan Van Ness wasn't going to let a "little baby sprain" keep him from a Meryl Streep sighting!

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with the Queer Eye star on the red carpet at the season two premiere of Big Little Lies in New York City on Wednesday, where he rocked the red carpet with a pair of crutches.

"I sprained my ankle this morning, honey, but I was not going to miss this premiere!" Van Ness said. "It's one of my favorite shows, but I love it so much. ... I literally sprained my silly little ankle this morning and I just, like, had this outfit already, and I was like, 'I'm not...' I was going to wear a different shoe, but, yeah. I'm giving you Lisa Turtle in Saved By the Bell realness."

Van Ness, who showed off a frozen vegetable ankle treatment in his Instagram Stories before the premiere, said he injured his ankle while practicing his gymnastics skills. "I was warming up for it, because I'm touring, so I was warming up for it, and hopefully she's just a little baby sprain and she's going to be fine. I'm not one to stay down long," he said. "And even if it's not, I totally have it on video, so I'll just do a handstand, interpretive, I'll do something. It'll be great."

The hairstylist's ankle sprain won't get in the way of his planned greeting for Streep, who stars in season two of Big Little Lies -- "I might just do a silent bow," he shared -- but his lips are sealed when it comes to Queer Eye season four.

"Oh, my God, my middle name is not spoilers -- it is McDonald, believe it or not. It's such a weird middle name," Van Ness said. "And I'm not going to get in trouble with our PR, honey. I'm just not!"

Big Little Lies season two premieres June 9 on HBO. See more on the series in the video below.

