'Big Little Lies' Will Likely End With Season 2

Is the Big Little Lies team open to more seasons?

Based on Liane Moriarty's novel, the HBO hit was initially billed as a limited series when it debuted in 2017, but following its massive mainstream success and impressive awards haul, it came as no surprise when it was picked up for a second season.

When asked if there were plans to continue the story beyond the forthcoming sophomore installment, which kicks off in June, creator and executive producer David E. Kelley suggested Big Little Lies will more than likely end after a two-season run. Meryl Streep joins the upcoming season as Mary Louise, mother to Alexander Skarsgard's Perry, who died at the end of season one.

"No such plan now," Kelley told reporters Friday at the Television Critics Association press tour. "It's one and two, and we like our closure with season two, but that will probably be it."

If Kelley's remarks sound vaguely familiar, it's because he held a similar sentiment back in January 2017, before Big Little Lies was preparing to launch.

"You sat here [years ago] and said that," executive producer and star Reese Witherspoon called out, prompting laughs.

Soon after, executive producer and star Nicole Kidman seemed to hint that there was no endgame in place and decisions surrounding the future of the show were fluid.

"There’s no plan for it to end, specifically," Kidman said. "This was a long shoot for us, and it was an enormous amount of work, and we’re just amazed that we can be here. Not to compare it to the first one because artistically it's a wonderful thing to take something and go and the success of the first one was so massive, so we go, 'OK, let's jump off the cliff.' But at the same time, it is its own entity and hopefully it will be taken that way. It was definitely made with an enormous amount of love."

Big Little Lies returns in June.

RELATED CONTENT:

Reese Witherspoon Teases 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

Why Laura Dern Would Love Her 'Little Women' Co-Star Timothee Chalamet to Join 'Big Little Lies' (Exclusive)

'Big Little Lies' Author Says Nicole Kidman Is Perfect to Play 'Charismatic, Narcissistic' Leader in New Book