It’s a big little year for actress Laura Dern, who has collaborated with Meryl Streep on not one but two projects.

The 51-year-old two-time Oscar nominee spoke with ET at the Casting Society of America’s 34th Annual Artios Awards on Thursday night where she dished about the legendary actress.

"I can’t shake this broad! I mean, I was like, why do I have to work with Meryl Streep?” she quipped of her Little Women and Big Little Lies co-star.

In all seriousness, Dern is thrilled to be working with Streep, gushing, "It’s literally the dream of my life, and the fact that I spent from March to Christmas with her is just amazing."

Both Big Little Lies season two and Little Women are expected to be released later this year. The Greta Gerwig-directed adaptation of Little Women also stars Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, and Timothee Chalamet.

"It was amazing, can’t wait for everyone to see it,” Dern said of the filming experience. "I know Greta Gerwig is hard at work in the editing room right now. It was a very, very beautiful experience. I too love the book so much, so amazing I get to play Marmee.”

For more, watch the clip below:

