On Monday, Apple TV+ dropped the first teaser for The Morning Show, which is set to "pull back the curtain on early morning TV," according to the company. The minute-long teaser provides shots of the morning show set as different characters speak via voice-over. While fans don't get to see the characters Aniston and Witherspoon are playing just yet, they do get a peek at all of the forthcoming drama.

"Good morning. I'm here to bring you some sad and upsetting news," Aniston says.

"I am a journalist!" Steve Carell, who stars as anchor Mitch Kessler, exclaims. "I can feel when the world needs me."

"America loves me!" Aniston insists.

As the characters continue to talk over each other, fans see shots of the dressing room, control room and the stage where the fictional morning show is shot.

"I'm just here to deliver the news to America. That's all I ever wanted to do," Witherspoon says. "... People want to trust that the person who is telling them the truth about the world is an honest person."

ET confirmed back in July 2017 that Aniston and Witherspoon were set to co-star in a new series. It was revealed three months later that Apple had picked it up, and already ordered two seasons of 10 episodes each.

Aniston, Witherspoon and Carell first unveiled information about the series at an Apple event back in March. While on stage, Witherspoon teased that The Morning Show will reveal "the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows."

"It's seen through the eyes of two ambitious female characters," Witherspoon added.

"All of this and the chance for us to collaborate again has brought me back to television, and I'm really excited about it," Aniston chimed in. "So, we can't wait to show all of you what we have been cooking up."

As for Carell's character, the 56-year-old actor told the crowd that Mitch Kessler, a morning show anchor who is struggling to maintain relevance in a changing media landscape, is "bold and dynamic."

"He has a lot of gravitas. He is a great listener. He is also relatable and extremely handsome," Carell said. "His colleagues love him, and America loves him."

Since the Apple event, Witherspoon and Aniston have been spotted on set multiple times, including when they filmed a fight scene in the street.

Back in May, ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Witherspoon, who called her upcoming series "such a great show," and praised Aniston, with whom she previously worked with on Friends.

"Jen is wonderful, and, again, it's this great female partnership," Witherspoon, 43, said. "I have to say, it's a great theme in my life and the past few years. I'm just really enjoying the partnership with other women I really respect and admire."

Likewise, when ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Aniston in June, the 50-year-old actress gushed that it was "so much fun" to pose as a morning news anchor.

"It was very interesting to do it and I actually learned about everything that actually goes on behind the scenes," she said of starring in the series. "... It was really fun and it's gonna be hopefully really enjoyed by many people."

The Morning Show is set to premiere this fall on Apple TV+.

