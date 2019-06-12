Fans will soon get to see Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's highly anticipated Apple TV drama, Morning Show, and Aniston is opening up about what she learned filming the star-studded project.

The 50-year-old actress and Adam Sandler sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier while promoting their upcoming Netfix comedy, Murder Mystery, on Tuesday, and Aniston reflected on filming Morning Show, which details the inside lives of morning talk show news anchors.

Aniston said it was "so much fun" posing as a morning news anchor, and that her favorite part of being on the show was getting to peek behind the curtain of the TV news industry.

"It was very interesting to do it and I actually learned about everything that actually goes on behind the scenes," she teased.

When asked if she found anything particularly shocking, Aniston played coy, likely to avoid possible spoilers.

"Oh, I can't even say," she said. "Good stuff, though."

"It was really fun and it's gonna be hopefully really enjoyed by many people," the actress added of the drama, which is expected to premiere later this fall on Apple TV.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston film scenes for 'The Morning Show' on May 9, 2019 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images

In the meantime, Aniston is starring opposite Sandler in Murder Mystery, in which they play a married couple who becomes embroiled in a comedic and mysterious web of danger and death while on a cruise through Europe.

The movie debuts June 14 on Netflix.

