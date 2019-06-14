Jennifer Aniston is opening up about a secret crush all the ladies on The Morning Show had on one of the show's stars.

The 50-year-old actress appeared on CBS' The Talk, airing Friday, and she shared that everyone's on-set crush was none other than Steve Carell.

"He's like a silver fox now," Aniston explained. "And he just came in and nobody expected ... but you know ... it's so cute and he's so shy and fantastic. He's better with age, it's amazing."

Aniston stars alongside 56-year-old Carell in the highly anticipated Apple TV show about morning news shows, as well as 43-year-old Reese Witherspoon. The star-studded cast of The Morning Show appeared at an Apple event in Cupertino, California, in March and talked about their new project.

"We pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows," Witherspoon explained. "It's seen through the eyes of two ambitious female characters."

Meanwhile, Carell, who plays a morning show anchor who is struggling to maintain relevance in a changing media landscape, noted of his character, "He is bold and dynamic. He has a lot of gravitas. He is a great listener. He is also relatable and extremely handsome. His colleagues love him, and America loves him."

Last month, Aniston and Witherspoon were snapped filming a heated altercation for the show in New York City. Watch the video below to see their priceless expressions:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Share First Look at 'The Morning Show'

Steve Carell to Star in Netflix Comedy Inspired by Trump's 'Space Force'

Steve Carell Reveals That a Fan Hit Him With Her Car

Related Gallery