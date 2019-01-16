Fans of The Office, rejoice!



Steven Carell is partnering with Greg Daniels, who developed and executive produced the beloved show, on Space Force, a new “workplace comedy series." The announcement was made in dramatic fashion on Twitter by Netflix, where the show will naturally be available to stream.



“On June 18, 2018 the Federal Government announced the creation of a 6th major division of the United States Armed Forces,” reads text from a video as the sun is shown rising over the Earth, all set to “Also sprach Zarathustra” by Richard Strauss, aka the theme music to 2001: A Space Odyssey.



“The goal of the new branch is to ‘defend satellites from attack’ and ‘perform other space-related tasks’ …or something,” the text continues. “This is the story of the men and women who have to figure it out.”

Daniels is also the co-creator of another cherished work comedy — Parks & Recreation — offering fans a pretty clear sense of what they are in for from this upcoming show.



This will mark a return to comedy for Carell after several years of pursuing more dramatic projects including last year’s Beautiful Boy, Welcome to Marwen and Vice, the latter of which contained only moments of levity.



Last May, President Donald Trump began hinting at a desire to form a Space Force. Then, as the clip stated, he held a press conference in June where he directed the Pentagon to establish the armed forces’ sixth branch, a decision that baffled administration officials and lawmakers alike.

