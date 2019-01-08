Stars are turning out to honor Elvis Presley in a special TV tribute!

Celebs including Carrie Underwood and Jennifer Lopez will take the stage for the Blake Shelton-hosted NBC special, Elvis All-Star Tribute, which will air on Sunday, Feb. 17. The two-hour special is in tribute to Presley's '68 Comeback Special, which marked his return to music after a years-long hiatus.

Additionally, footage and interviews with his wife, Priscilla Presley, and Steve Binder, the director of the original special, plus a special appearance from his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, will also air.

Underwood, Lopez and Shelton aren't the only celebs participating in the event! Yolanda Adams, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Alessia Cara, Mac Davis, John Fogerty, Josh Groban, Adam Lambert, John Legend, Little Big Town, Post Malone, Shawn Mendes, Pistol Annies, Darius Rucker, Ed Sheeran and Keith Urban will also take the stage.

In conjunction with the special, RCA/Legacy Recordings will release a new album, The Best of the '68 Comeback Special. The 19-track album -- which is set to drop Feb. 15 -- will be comprised of "recordings and performances that inspired the upcoming tribute," a press release states. Additionally, the album will feature a new version of "If I Can Dream," which will pair Presley's original vocals alongside new performances by Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker and Blake Shelton.

Keep reading to see which songs each participating artist will take on during the telecast!

“Trouble”/”Guitar Man” – Blake Shelton

“Hound Dog” – Shawn Mendes

“Burning Love” – Keith Urban

“Baby, What You Want Me to Do” – Keith Urban & Post Malone

“Jailhouse Rock” – John Fogerty

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Ed Sheeran

“Always on My Mind” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Heartbreak Hotel” – Jennifer Lopez

“One Night” – Darius Rucker

“Suspicious Minds” – Blake Shelton

“Love Me Tender” – Alessia Cara

“Memories” – Mac Davis

“A Little Less Conversation” – John Legend

“Are You Lonesome Tonight” – Little Big Town

“Blue Suede Shoes” – Adam Lambert

“Love Me” – Pistol Annies

Hits Medley (“That’s All Right,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Blue Suede Shoes”) – Mac Davis, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker & Blake Shelton

Gospel Medley (“How Great Thou Art,” “He Touched Me,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone”) – Carrie Underwood & Yolanda Adams

“Little Sister” – Dierks Bentley

“It’s Now or Never” – Josh Groban

“If I Can Dream” – Elvis Presley, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton

The Elvis All-Star Tribute will air on NBC Sunday, Feb. 17 from 9-11 p.m. ET/PT.

