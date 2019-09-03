Reese Witherspoon may have been born and raised in the South, but she's a California girl when she hits the waves!

The Legally Blonde actress spent her Labor Day on the beach in Malibu, California, with her family and was having a great time out in the ocean. The wetsuit-clad star popped right up on her surfboard and almost appeared to be posing as she smiled from ear-to-ear while showing off her surfing skills.

The fun didn't stop there! Witherspoon also posted some pics to Instagram of her sons enjoying their holiday weekend. In one photo, her and husband Jim Toth's 6-year-old boy, Tennessee, is holding a large watermelon while at a farmer's market.

"It's watermelon season! 🍉#LaborDayWeekend," the 43-year-old actress declared in the caption.

In another post, Tennessee is with his 15-year-old brother, Deacon, who Witherspoon shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, at a fair ground. "Last days of summer with my boys ✨🎡 🍭," the proud mom captioned the pics.

Backgrid

Surfing isn't Witherspoon's only hidden talent! The Morning Show star also impressed Jennifer Garner and Oprah Winfrey earlier this year with her impersonation of CBS This Morning anchor Gayle King.

Check it out:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ava Phillippe Responds After Fans Say Her Boyfriend Looks Just Like Dad Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon Wishes 'Sweet Husband' Jim Toth a Happy Birthday With Cute Selfie

Reese Witherspoon's Look-Alike Daughter Ava Phillippe Supports Her Mom at 'A Wrinkle In Time' Premiere

Related Gallery