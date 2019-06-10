Reese Witherspoon’s daughter, Ava Phillippe, has responded to comments about her boyfriend looking like her dad.

Ava, whose father is actor Ryan Phillippe, took to social media on Sunday to share two snaps of her with her man, Owen Mahoney, during a movie night at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

The cute photos showed the couple goofing around while taking selfies during their date night and the post led to a string of comments comparing Owen to Ryan.

“It’s crazy how much this looks like Ryan and Reese too funny! So cute!” wrote one Instagram user.

“Is it just me or does her new beau have a little bit of Ryan in him?” wrote another.

Others commented on how the photos reminded them of when Reese and Ryan were a young couple.

However, not everyone saw the likeness and when one person wrote, “He does not like your dad,” Ava, 19, simply responded, “Big thx.”

Meanwhile, Reese's A Wrinkle in Time co-star, Mindy Kaling, was more focused on the couple’s clothing than who they looked like.

“These pics should be a summer clothing campaign, I would buy it all,” Kaling commented.

While Owen’s likeness to Ryan is up for debate, it’s hard to deny how much Ava looks like her mom. See more on the two below.

