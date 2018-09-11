Ryan Phillippe Looks Just Like His Kids Ava and Deacon in Rare Photos

Ryan Phillippe is twinning with his kids!

The 44-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable snap of himself with the two children that he shares with his ex-wife, Reese Witherspoon. In the pic, Ryan is all smiles with his arms around Ava, 19, and Deacon, 14.

The sepia-toned photo shows off the family genetics, with Deacon rocking a T-shirt and glasses while looking like a mirror image of his dad. Ava, meanwhile, is the spitting image of her mom and is resting her head on Ryan's shoulder in the pic.

"Me n mine," Ryan, who celebrated his birthday on Monday, captioned the sweet shot.

The family has a lot to celebrate lately! Ava turned another year older on Sunday and received sweet messages from both of her parents.

"My little ⭐️ on her birthday. Love you, punk. such a proud dadish, I," Ryan captioned a candid shot of Ava in a Kelly green shirt sitting at a table with her arms above her head.

Reese, meanwhile, shared a posed shot of her eldest child for the special occasion.

"Happy Birthday to my girl @avaphillippe! 🎂You are the sunshine in my life!☀️ Love you to the moon and back! 🎈🎈🎈," the 42-year-old actress wrote alongside a pic of Ava grinning in jeans and a white T-shirt.

Despite divorcing in 2007, Reese and Ryan have remained dedicated co-parents to their kids. In fact, they even bond over embarrassing Ava and Deacon!

"I don't think any parent gets the ultimate cool card. Maybe once they get into their twenties, and they're past the teenage period, I might become cool again," Ryan told ET back in 2017. "I'm sure there's tons of stuff that both Reese and I do that embarrasses the kids."

