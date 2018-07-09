Ryan Phillippe and Son Deacon Enjoy Father-Son Golf Outing

Ryan Phillippe is spending some quality time with his son!

The 43-year-old actor enjoyed a day out at the golf course with his and Reese Witherspoon's 14-year-old son, Deacon. Phillippe also shares 18-year-old daughter Ava with Witherspoon, as well as 7-year-old daughter Kai with Alexis Knapp.

Phillippe couldn't have had more fun out on the green, as Deacon shared a couple of videos to Instagram showing off his swing -- and his dad's hilarious commentary. "Up and down for eagle, out golfing with the Phillippe boys... dad should really be a pga announcer," Deacon captioned a couple videos of his dad whispering his comments behind him.

Phillippe opened up about co-parenting Ava and Deacon with Witherspoon while speaking with ET in June 2017 -- and revealed how his kids feel about his celebrity status.

"I don't think any parent gets the ultimate cool card," he said. "Maybe once they get into their twenties, and they're past the teenage period, I might become cool again, but I'm sure there's tons of stuff that both Reese and I do that embarrasses the kids."

"I mean, for instance right now, I'm shirtless on the cover of a magazine [Men's Fitness]," he continued. "I'm sure that's not my daughter's favorite thing in the world."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Ryan Phillippe on Embarrassing His Kids & Daughter Ava Looking Like Reese: 'She Has Her Own Face!'

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Share Sweet Messages for Son Deacon's 14th Birthday

Reese Witherspoon Talks Getting Married at Age 23 to Ryan Phillippe: ‘I Would Never Change Anything’

Related Gallery